City of Amarillo reports status of Moderna COVID-19 booster shots at public health department

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials from the Amarillo Public Health Department released information on the number of Moderna COVID-19 booster shots given Friday after the department started providing the option to the community.

The city of Amarillo’s public health department provided 97 of the Moderna COVID-19 booster shots from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Friday afternoon, according to city officials. This comes after the city announced the availability of the Moderna booster shot Friday morning.

According to data from the Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS), Potter and Randall counties have reported the following vaccination data to the state as of Monday:

Potter County

56.4% of individuals 12 and older have had at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine;

47.34% of individuals 12 and older are fully vaccinated;

83.9% of individuals 65 and older have had at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine;

74.2% of individuals 65 and older are fully vaccinated.

Randall County

54.54% of individuals 12 and older have had at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine;

47.61% of individuals 12 and older are fully vaccinated;

79.23% of individuals 65 and older have had at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine;

72.44% of individuals 65 and older are fully vaccinated.

The Texas DSHS also reported that 1,125,672 individuals throughout the state of Texas have received an additional dose of the COVID-19 vaccine as of Monday.

According to previous reports by MyHighPlains.com, the individuals who are eligible for the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine include those 65 years and older, individuals 18 years and older who have underlying conditions, individuals 18 years and older who live in long-term care settings as well as those 18 years and older who work or live in high-risk settings. Those individuals are eligible at least six months after their first two doses of the Moderna vaccine.

City of Amarillo officials previously stated that individuals who want to receive the booster must bring their vaccination card or record of their first two doses of the vaccine. The public health department is accepting walk-ins so no appointment is necessary. According to the Amarillo Alerts website, a Moderna COVID-19 booster dose is half of the dose administered for the primary series dose.

For more information on where individuals can be vaccinated within the city of Amarillo, click here.