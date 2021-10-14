City of Amarillo reports 90 new cases of COVID-19, 140 recoveries, 1 new death

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Public Health Department reported 90 new cases of COVID-19 for the Amarillo area, as well as 140 recoveries, and one death as of Thursday morning. This brings the area closer to the grim milestone of 900 deaths from COVID-19, with a current total of 899.

Potter County reported 48 new cases of COVID-19, 72 recoveries, and one death.

Randall County reported 42 new cases of COVID-19, and 68 recoveries.