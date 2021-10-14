City of Amarillo reports 90 new cases of COVID-19, 140 recoveries, 1 new death

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Public Health Department reported 90 new cases of COVID-19 for the Amarillo area, as well as 140 recoveries, and one death as of Thursday morning. This brings the area closer to the grim milestone of 900 deaths from COVID-19, with a current total of 899.
Potter County reported 48 new cases of COVID-19, 72 recoveries, and one death.
Randall County reported 42 new cases of COVID-19, and 68 recoveries.
|County
|Confirmed Cases Reported
|Deaths
|Recovery
|Armstrong
|184
|7
|255
|Beaver
|550
|6
|530
|Briscoe
|135
|7
|201
|Carson
|525
|23
|715
|Castro
|939
|34
|1,224
|Childress
|1,485
|20
|1,487
|Cimarron
|306
|2
|300
|Collingsworth
|284
|9
|372
|Cottle
|176
|9
|217
|Curry
|7,209
|106
|6,626
|Dallam
|1,020
|11
|1,210
|Deaf Smith
|2,458
|70
|3,255
|Donley
|256
|18
|536
|Gray
|2,539
|73
|3,278
|Hall
|420
|15
|501
|Hardeman
|385
|13
|436
|Hansford
|439
|26
|1,061
|Hartley
|676
|10
|844
|Hemphill
|623
|3
|670
|Hutchinson
|2,692
|85
|3,301
|Lipscomb
|339
|12
|360
|Moore
|2,495
|82
|3,231
|Ochiltree
|1,276
|32
|1,360
|Oldham
|176
|6
|327
|Parmer
|1,028
|35
|1,444
|Potter
|23,015
|542
|21,352
|Quay
|984
|17
|762
|Randall
|23,207
|357
|21,578
|Roberts
|78
|1
|84
|Roosevelt
|2,640
|68
|2,429
|Sherman
|228
|15
|278
|Swisher
|965
|22
|1,432
|Texas
|3,998
|37
|3,880
|Union
|336
|11
|291
|Wheeler
|616
|13
|717
|TOTAL
|84,691
|1,814
|86,575