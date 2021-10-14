City of Amarillo reports 90 new cases of COVID-19, 140 recoveries, 1 new death

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Public Health Department reported 90 new cases of COVID-19 for the Amarillo area, as well as 140 recoveries, and one death as of Thursday morning. This brings the area closer to the grim milestone of 900 deaths from COVID-19, with a current total of 899.

Potter County reported 48 new cases of COVID-19, 72 recoveries, and one death.

Randall County reported 42 new cases of COVID-19, and 68 recoveries.

CountyConfirmed Cases ReportedDeathsRecovery
Armstrong1847255
Beaver5506530
Briscoe1357201
Carson52523715
Castro939341,224
Childress1,485201,487
Cimarron3062300
Collingsworth2849372
Cottle1769217
Curry7,2091066,626
Dallam1,020111,210
Deaf Smith2,458703,255
Donley25618536
Gray2,539733,278
Hall42015501
Hardeman38513436
Hansford439261,061
Hartley67610844
Hemphill6233670
Hutchinson2,692853,301
Lipscomb33912360
Moore2,495823,231
Ochiltree1,276321,360
Oldham1766327
Parmer1,028351,444
Potter23,01554221,352
Quay98417762
Randall23,20735721,578
Roberts78184
Roosevelt2,640682,429
Sherman22815278
Swisher965221,432
Texas3,998373,880
Union33611291
Wheeler61613717
TOTAL84,6911,81486,575
