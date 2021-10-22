City of Amarillo reports 82 new cases of COVID-19, 2 deaths, 89 recoveries

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department reported 82 new cases of COVID-19 for the Amarillo area, two deaths in Gray County, and 89 recoveries. This brings the areas current total of deaths to 902.
Potter County reported 31 new cases of COVID-19, and 36 recoveries.
Randall County reported 51 new cases of COVID-19, and 51 recoveries.
|County
|Confirmed Cases Reported
|Deaths
|Recovery
|Armstrong
|191
|7
|265
|Beaver
|550
|7
|530
|Briscoe
|138
|7
|207
|Carson
|536
|24
|732
|Castro
|954
|37
|1,246
|Childress
|1,494
|20
|1,508
|Cimarron
|323
|2
|303
|Collingsworth
|286
|11
|374
|Cottle
|177
|9
|218
|Curry
|7,273
|116
|6,802
|Dallam
|1,036
|11
|1,218
|Deaf Smith
|2,472
|75
|3,266
|Donley
|258
|18
|544
|Gray
|2,556
|79
|3,328
|Hall
|422
|15
|503
|Hardeman
|386
|14
|436
|Hansford
|444
|26
|1,076
|Hartley
|684
|10
|852
|Hemphill
|628
|3
|678
|Hutchinson
|2,753
|86
|3,389
|Lipscomb
|345
|12
|364
|Moore
|2,509
|85
|3,260
|Ochiltree
|1,309
|37
|1,401
|Oldham
|178
|6
|331
|Parmer
|1,034
|35
|1,456
|Potter
|23,274
|544
|21,756
|Quay
|1002
|21
|835
|Randall
|23,535
|358
|22,045
|Roberts
|82
|1
|89
|Roosevelt
|2,684
|68
|2,465
|Sherman
|229
|15
|278
|Swisher
|973
|22
|1,438
|Texas
|4048
|39
|3,938
|Union
|348
|12
|304
|Wheeler
|620
|13
|728
|TOTAL
|85,744
|1,844
|88,165