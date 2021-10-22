City of Amarillo reports 82 new cases of COVID-19, 2 deaths, 89 recoveries

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department reported 82 new cases of COVID-19 for the Amarillo area, two deaths in Gray County, and 89 recoveries. This brings the areas current total of deaths to 902.

Potter County reported 31 new cases of COVID-19, and 36 recoveries.

Randall County reported 51 new cases of COVID-19, and 51 recoveries.

CountyConfirmed Cases ReportedDeathsRecovery
Armstrong1917265
Beaver5507530
Briscoe1387207
Carson53624732
Castro954371,246
Childress1,494201,508
Cimarron3232303
Collingsworth28611374
Cottle1779218
Curry7,2731166,802
Dallam1,036111,218
Deaf Smith2,472753,266
Donley25818544
Gray2,556793,328
Hall42215503
Hardeman38614436
Hansford444261,076
Hartley68410852
Hemphill6283678
Hutchinson2,753863,389
Lipscomb34512364
Moore2,509853,260
Ochiltree1,309371,401
Oldham1786331
Parmer1,034351,456
Potter23,27454421,756
Quay100221835
Randall23,53535822,045
Roberts82189
Roosevelt2,684682,465
Sherman22915278
Swisher973221,438
Texas4048393,938
Union34812304
Wheeler62013728
TOTAL85,7441,84488,165
