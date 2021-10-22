City of Amarillo reports 82 new cases of COVID-19, 2 deaths, 89 recoveries

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department reported 82 new cases of COVID-19 for the Amarillo area, two deaths in Gray County, and 89 recoveries. This brings the areas current total of deaths to 902.

Potter County reported 31 new cases of COVID-19, and 36 recoveries.

Randall County reported 51 new cases of COVID-19, and 51 recoveries.