City of Amarillo reports 64 new cases of COVID-19, 235 recoveries

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department reported 64 new cases of COVID-19 for the Amarillo area and 235 recoveries. The number of COVID-19-related deaths remains at 902.

Potter County reported 33 new cases of COVID-19, and 123 recoveries.

Randall County reported 31 new cases of COVID-19, and 112 recoveries.