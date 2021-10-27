City of Amarillo reports 209 new cases of COVID-19, 3 deaths, 225 recoveries

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department reported 209 new cases of COVID-19 for the Amarillo area, three deaths, and 225 recoveries.
Potter County reported 57 new cases of COVID-19, one death, and 66 recoveries.
Randall County reported 55 new cases of COVID-19, one death, and 63 recoveries.
|County
|Confirmed Cases Reported
|Deaths
|Recovery
|Armstrong
|192
|7
|271
|Beaver
|571
|9
|552
|Briscoe
|141
|7
|210
|Carson
|542
|24
|739
|Castro
|964
|37
|1,256
|Childress
|1,515
|21
|1,521
|Cimarron
|329
|2
|313
|Collingsworth
|287
|11
|377
|Cottle
|177
|9
|218
|Curry
|7,353
|118
|6,908
|Dallam
|1,047
|11
|1,231
|Deaf Smith
|2,484
|75
|3,289
|Donley
|260
|18
|550
|Gray
|2,567
|79
|3,346
|Hall
|423
|15
|509
|Hardeman
|388
|14
|438
|Hansford
|447
|26
|1,081
|Hartley
|693
|10
|861
|Hemphill
|632
|3
|680
|Hutchinson
|2,798
|87
|3,445
|Lipscomb
|347
|12
|366
|Moore
|2,520
|85
|3,289
|Ochiltree
|1,327
|37
|1,428
|Oldham
|181
|6
|338
|Parmer
|1,040
|35
|1,462
|Potter
|23,420
|545
|21,969
|Quay
|1,040
|23
|878
|Randall
|23,687
|359
|22,245
|Roberts
|81
|1
|89
|Roosevelt
|2,715
|68
|2,483
|Sherman
|229
|15
|278
|Swisher
|978
|22
|1,440
|Texas
|4,105
|39
|3,991
|Union
|351
|12
|314
|Wheeler
|623
|13
|729
|TOTAL
|86,435
|1,855
|89,094