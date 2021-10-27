City of Amarillo reports 209 new cases of COVID-19, 3 deaths, 225 recoveries

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department reported 209 new cases of COVID-19 for the Amarillo area, three deaths, and 225 recoveries.

Potter County reported 57 new cases of COVID-19, one death, and 66 recoveries.

Randall County reported 55 new cases of COVID-19, one death, and 63 recoveries.