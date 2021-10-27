City of Amarillo reports 209 new cases of COVID-19, 3 deaths, 225 recoveries

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department reported 209 new cases of COVID-19 for the Amarillo area, three deaths, and 225 recoveries.

Potter County reported 57 new cases of COVID-19, one death, and 66 recoveries.

Randall County reported 55 new cases of COVID-19, one death, and 63 recoveries.

CountyConfirmed Cases ReportedDeathsRecovery
Armstrong1927271
Beaver5719552
Briscoe1417210
Carson54224739
Castro964371,256
Childress1,515211,521
Cimarron3292313
Collingsworth28711377
Cottle1779218
Curry7,3531186,908
Dallam1,047111,231
Deaf Smith2,484753,289
Donley26018550
Gray2,567793,346
Hall42315509
Hardeman38814438
Hansford447261,081
Hartley69310861
Hemphill6323680
Hutchinson2,798873,445
Lipscomb34712366
Moore2,520853,289
Ochiltree1,327371,428
Oldham1816338
Parmer1,040351,462
Potter23,42054521,969
Quay1,04023878
Randall23,68735922,245
Roberts81189
Roosevelt2,715682,483
Sherman22915278
Swisher978221,440
Texas4,105393,991
Union35112314
Wheeler62313729
TOTAL86,4351,85589,094
