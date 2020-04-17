City of Amarillo reports 13 new cases of COVID-19 in Potter and Randall Counties

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:

Correction: An earlier version of this story contained incorrect information about the number of new cases in the Amarillo area. The actual new number is 13 and the story has been corrected.

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The City of Amarillo daily update of coronaviurs cases in Amarillo shows 13 new cases of COVID-19 in Potter and Randall Counties.

In Potter there are nine new cases and in Randall there are six new cases.

The Public Health department is also reporting one new death in Randall County.

There are also nine new recoveries with five reported in Potter County and four reported in Randall County.

(This table reflects the cases on the High Plains as of 2:46 p.m. on April 17, 2020.)

CountyConfirmed Cases ReportedDeathsRecovery
Armstrong1
Beaver1
Castro111
Childress1
Curry10
Dallam2
Deaf Smith112
Donley248
Gray16
Hansford1
Hartley1
Hemphill1
Hutchinson71
Moore7511
Oldham31
Potter110218
Quay1
Randall97315
Roberts1
Roosevelt1
Sherman6
Swisher41
Texas912
TOTAL394858

CLICK HERE FOR MORE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Video Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss