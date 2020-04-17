City of Amarillo reports 13 new cases of COVID-19 in Potter and Randall Counties

Correction: An earlier version of this story contained incorrect information about the number of new cases in the Amarillo area. The actual new number is 13 and the story has been corrected.

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The City of Amarillo daily update of coronaviurs cases in Amarillo shows 13 new cases of COVID-19 in Potter and Randall Counties.

In Potter there are nine new cases and in Randall there are six new cases.

The Public Health department is also reporting one new death in Randall County.

There are also nine new recoveries with five reported in Potter County and four reported in Randall County.

(This table reflects the cases on the High Plains as of 2:46 p.m. on April 17, 2020.) County Confirmed Cases Reported Deaths Recovery Armstrong 1 – – Beaver 1 – – Castro 11 1 – Childress 1 – – Curry 10 – – Dallam 2 – – Deaf Smith 11 – 2 Donley 24 – 8 Gray 16 – – Hansford 1 – – Hartley 1 – – Hemphill 1 – – Hutchinson 7 – 1 Moore 75 – 11 Oldham 3 1 – Potter 110 2 18 Quay 1 – – Randall 97 3 15 Roberts 1 – – Roosevelt 1 – – Sherman 6 – – Swisher 4 – 1 Texas 9 1 2 TOTAL 394 8 58