City of Amarillo reports 122 new cases of COVID-19, 49 recoveries

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department reported 122 new cases of COVID-19 for the Amarillo area and 49 recoveries. The number of COVID-19-related deaths remains at 902.
Potter County reported 56 new cases of COVID-19, and 24 recoveries.
Randall County reported 66 new cases of COVID-19, and 25 recoveries.
|County
|Confirmed Cases Reported
|Deaths
|Recovery
|Armstrong
|191
|7
|265
|Beaver
|565
|9
|541
|Briscoe
|138
|7
|207
|Carson
|536
|24
|732
|Castro
|954
|37
|1,246
|Childress
|1,494
|20
|1,508
|Cimarron
|323
|2
|303
|Collingsworth
|286
|11
|374
|Cottle
|177
|9
|218
|Curry
|7,334
|117
|6,908
|Dallam
|1,036
|11
|1,218
|Deaf Smith
|2,472
|75
|3,266
|Donley
|258
|18
|546
|Gray
|2,556
|79
|3,328
|Hall
|422
|15
|503
|Hardeman
|386
|14
|436
|Hansford
|444
|26
|1,076
|Hartley
|684
|10
|852
|Hemphill
|628
|3
|678
|Hutchinson
|2,753
|86
|3,389
|Lipscomb
|345
|12
|364
|Moore
|2,509
|85
|3,260
|Ochiltree
|1,309
|37
|1,401
|Oldham
|178
|6
|331
|Parmer
|1,034
|35
|1,456
|Potter
|23,363
|544
|21,903
|Quay
|1015
|22
|878
|Randall
|23,632
|358
|22,182
|Roberts
|82
|1
|89
|Roosevelt
|2,701
|68
|2,483
|Sherman
|229
|15
|278
|Swisher
|973
|22
|1,438
|Texas
|4048
|39
|3,938
|Union
|349
|12
|314
|Wheeler
|620
|13
|728
|TOTAL
|86,101
|1,850
|88,763