City of Amarillo reports 122 new cases of COVID-19, 49 recoveries

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department reported 122 new cases of COVID-19 for the Amarillo area and 49 recoveries. The number of COVID-19-related deaths remains at 902.

Potter County reported 56 new cases of COVID-19, and 24 recoveries.

Randall County reported 66 new cases of COVID-19, and 25 recoveries.

CountyConfirmed Cases ReportedDeathsRecovery
Armstrong1917265
Beaver5659541
Briscoe1387207
Carson53624732
Castro954371,246
Childress1,494201,508
Cimarron3232303
Collingsworth28611374
Cottle1779218
Curry7,3341176,908
Dallam1,036111,218
Deaf Smith2,472753,266
Donley25818546
Gray2,556793,328
Hall42215503
Hardeman38614436
Hansford444261,076
Hartley68410852
Hemphill6283678
Hutchinson2,753863,389
Lipscomb34512364
Moore2,509853,260
Ochiltree1,309371,401
Oldham1786331
Parmer1,034351,456
Potter23,36354421,903
Quay101522878
Randall23,63235822,182
Roberts82189
Roosevelt2,701682,483
Sherman22915278
Swisher973221,438
Texas4048393,938
Union34912314
Wheeler62013728
TOTAL86,1011,85088,763
