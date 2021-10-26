City of Amarillo reports 122 new cases of COVID-19, 49 recoveries

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department reported 122 new cases of COVID-19 for the Amarillo area and 49 recoveries. The number of COVID-19-related deaths remains at 902.

Potter County reported 56 new cases of COVID-19, and 24 recoveries.

Randall County reported 66 new cases of COVID-19, and 25 recoveries.