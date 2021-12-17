City of Amarillo releases holiday schedule for public health department

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the city of Amarillo released information Friday on the holiday hours for the city’s Public Health Department, as well as other COVID-19-related measures.

According to officials from the city, the city’s public health department will be closed on Dec. 24 and Dec. 27 for the Christmas holiday. Officials also state that there will not be any COVID-19 Zoom news conferences throughout the holiday season.

Officials state that a full holiday schedule for the city of Amarillo will be sent out Monday.

For more information about where individuals can receive a COVID-19 vaccine, visit the MyHighPlains.com website.