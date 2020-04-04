City of Amarillo provides update with COVID-19

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The City of Amarillo’s COVID-19 briefing today provided updates to the the city’s fight against COVID-19.

The city will launching a new Amarillo Alerts system that will keep residents up to date on all the information that they need to know regarding coronavirus.

Dr. Scott Milton, also touched on people using cloth, non medical grade face masks if they have to leave their homes.

City Manager Jared Miller addressed why some non-essential businesses were still open and what four points they had to follow to do so.

“All customers and employees must stay six feet apart. No more than ten customers inside the store. Enhanced sanitation on point of sale devices, carts or shopping carts. Things like that. Insuring customers and employees are maintaining good hygiene standards. To satisfy all four of the criteria.” said Miller.

Miller talked also about how the City and its workers are adjusting to this new norm in Amarillo.

