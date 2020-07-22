City of Amarillo provides latest update on pandemic in community

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The City of Amarillo’s latest Zoom meeting on the pandemic has provided insights on how local hospitals and the city is combatting the virus.

At Northwest Texas Hospital, the hospital currently has 39 patients with the coronavirus. 13 of those patients are in the ICU and eight of them are on vents. In the hospital, 18 of the 40 vents are in use.

Due to the rise in patients NWTH will now reduce the number of visitors coming into the hospital and the times at which visitors are allowed.

NWTH has patients with COVID-19 in pediatrics, labor and delivery as well as other areas of the hospital.

Over at BSA, they have 32 patients test positive, which is down from 38 over the weekend. 19 of the patients are in the ICU and 10 of them are on vents. BSA is reporting half of all their vents are in use at this time. The ICU is also full, mostly from non-COVID-19 patients.

The local VA does not have any patients at the hospital with the coronavirus, however they are monitoring numerous people at home that are positive.

During the meeting, both BSA and NWTH expressed concern with staffing.

At BSA, a “large number of staff” is currently quarantined.

At NWTH, 31 employees are quarantined and 1 in 4 nurses have tested positive for COVID-19. The hospital is going to bring in outside staff to help with the shortage.

Both BSA and NWTH had to turn away patients from outside the area.

The City of Amarillo did report a local daycare had a positive case reported. Officials say all the staff and parents have been notified of the positive case.

