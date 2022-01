The coronavirus spike protein that mediates coronavirus entry into host cell – stock photo (Getty Images)

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The City of Amarillo (COA) Public Health Department is set to provide a public health update via a Zoom news conference on Wednesday, Jan. 12 at 11:00 a.m.

According to the City, Amarillo Public Health Director Casie Stoughton, Amarillo health care officials, and Amarillo hospital representatives, will be in attendance to answer media questions.