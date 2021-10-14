City of Amarillo offers free rides to free Covid-19 vaccination

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The City of Amarillo announced it will offer free rides to a free COVID-19 vaccine clinic.

The city said the Amarillo Public Health Department vaccination clinic will be hosted by the Amarillo City Transit (ACT) on Saturday, Oct. 16 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the ACT Bus Barn at 801 Southeast 23 Avenue. The Transit Bus Barn is located in the City Service Center at the corner of Olive Street and Southeast 23 Avenue.

ACT announced it will provide free door-to-door transportation to those who don’t have a way to get to the vaccination site. To schedule a ride, call (806) 378-6844.

“This is a free service – including the transportation and the vaccination,” said ACT Director Marita Wellage-Reiley. “Everyone is welcome, and parking is available. We are happy to provide this valuable public health service to the citizens of Amarillo.”

For more information, you can contact the city’s communication manager Dave Henry via phone at (806) 378-5219 or email him at david.henry@amarillo.gov.