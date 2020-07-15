WATCH LIVE: City of Amarillo July 15 COVID-19 Meeting

Coronavirus
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —Watch the City of Amarillo COVID-19 response live.

(This table reflects the cases on the High Plains as of 5:15 p.m. on July 14, 2020.)

CountyConfirmed Cases ReportedDeathsRecovery
Armstrong33
Beaver3232
Briscoe912
Carson106
Castro121165
Childress77
Cimarron11
Collingsworth66
Cottle414
Curry267173
Dallam127112
Deaf Smith41017259
Donley3327
Gray1334109
Hall211
Hardeman65
Hansford38225
Hartley63341
Hemphill226
Hutchinson81154
Lipscomb129
Moore92115869
Ochiltree62251
Oldham413
Parmer2368164
Potter3,081392,822
Quay1613
Randall1,1337865
Roberts63
Roosevelt81138
Sherman3430
Swisher58134
Texas1,0066991
Union163
Wheeler2316
TOTAL8,0621146,722
