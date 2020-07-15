WATCH LIVE: City of Amarillo July 15 COVID-19 Meeting

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —Watch the City of Amarillo COVID-19 response live.
(This table reflects the cases on the High Plains as of 5:15 p.m. on July 14, 2020.)
|County
|Confirmed Cases Reported
|Deaths
|Recovery
|Armstrong
|3
|–
|3
|Beaver
|32
|–
|32
|Briscoe
|9
|1
|2
|Carson
|10
|–
|6
|Castro
|121
|1
|65
|Childress
|7
|–
|7
|Cimarron
|1
|–
|1
|Collingsworth
|6
|–
|6
|Cottle
|4
|1
|4
|Curry
|267
|1
|73
|Dallam
|127
|1
|12
|Deaf Smith
|410
|17
|259
|Donley
|33
|–
|27
|Gray
|133
|4
|109
|Hall
|2
|1
|1
|Hardeman
|6
|–
|5
|Hansford
|38
|2
|25
|Hartley
|63
|3
|41
|Hemphill
|22
|–
|6
|Hutchinson
|81
|1
|54
|Lipscomb
|12
|–
|9
|Moore
|921
|15
|869
|Ochiltree
|62
|2
|51
|Oldham
|4
|1
|3
|Parmer
|236
|8
|164
|Potter
|3,081
|39
|2,822
|Quay
|16
|1
|3
|Randall
|1,133
|7
|865
|Roberts
|6
|–
|3
|Roosevelt
|81
|1
|38
|Sherman
|34
|–
|30
|Swisher
|58
|1
|34
|Texas
|1,006
|6
|991
|Union
|16
|–
|3
|Wheeler
|23
|–
|16
|TOTAL
|8,062
|114
|6,722
