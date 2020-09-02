City of Amarillo hosts the replay weekly Coronavirus Zoom Meeting

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Randall High School confirmed that a student tested positive for COVID-19 was present on campus last Thursday. Canyon ISD has released a notification to parents and guardians.

Due to protocol requiring the wearing of appropriate face coverings and the implementation of social distancing practices, district administrators and health specialists are confident the exposure risk is minimal. Face to face instruction will also continue after the identified affected areas at Randall High School are deep cleaned.