City of Amarillo hosts the replay weekly Coronavirus Zoom Meeting

Coronavirus
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Watch the City of Amarillo weekly coronavirus response Zoom meeting replay.

(This table reflects the cases on the High Plains as of 2:00 p.m. on September 1, 2020.)

CountyConfirmed Cases ReportedDeathsRecovery
Armstrong117
Beaver4441
Briscoe12111
Carson1716
Castro2274196
Childress5748
Cimarron1414
Collingsworth1612
Cottle18217
Curry6724329
Dallam2133196
Deaf Smith94820837
Donley55148
Gray2515225
Hall16112
Hardeman2222
Hansford102384
Hartley110491
Hemphill5544
Hutchinson1473125
Lipscomb2521
Moore1,118181,052
Ochiltree109394
Oldham15113
Parmer3857341
Potter4,098523,813
Quay63233
Randall2,236341,920
Roberts87
Roosevelt198197
Sherman5344
Swisher93378
Texas1,14471,083
Union31214
Wheeler4240
TOTAL12,64418111,060
