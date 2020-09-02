AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Watch the City of Amarillo weekly coronavirus response Zoom meeting replay.
(This table reflects the cases on the High Plains as of 2:00 p.m. on September 1, 2020.)
|County
|Confirmed Cases Reported
|Deaths
|Recovery
|Armstrong
|11
|–
|7
|Beaver
|44
|–
|41
|Briscoe
|12
|1
|11
|Carson
|17
|–
|16
|Castro
|227
|4
|196
|Childress
|57
|–
|48
|Cimarron
|14
|–
|14
|Collingsworth
|16
|–
|12
|Cottle
|18
|2
|17
|Curry
|672
|4
|329
|Dallam
|213
|3
|196
|Deaf Smith
|948
|20
|837
|Donley
|55
|1
|48
|Gray
|251
|5
|225
|Hall
|16
|1
|12
|Hardeman
|22
|–
|22
|Hansford
|102
|3
|84
|Hartley
|110
|4
|91
|Hemphill
|55
|–
|44
|Hutchinson
|147
|3
|125
|Lipscomb
|25
|–
|21
|Moore
|1,118
|18
|1,052
|Ochiltree
|109
|3
|94
|Oldham
|15
|1
|13
|Parmer
|385
|7
|341
|Potter
|4,098
|52
|3,813
|Quay
|63
|2
|33
|Randall
|2,236
|34
|1,920
|Roberts
|8
|–
|7
|Roosevelt
|198
|1
|97
|Sherman
|53
|–
|44
|Swisher
|93
|3
|78
|Texas
|1,144
|7
|1,083
|Union
|31
|2
|14
|Wheeler
|42
|–
|40
|TOTAL
|12,644
|181
|11,060
More from MyHighPlains.com:
- Starlight Canyon Bed & Breakfast Begins Concerts in the Canyon
- City of Amarillo hosts the replay weekly Coronavirus Zoom Meeting
- Fake customer support rep asks woman to remove shirt for ‘full body recognition’
- Walmart adding breastfeeding pods to 100 stores this year
- Randall High student tests positive for coronavirus