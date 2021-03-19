City of Amarillo has administered 100,000 COVID-19 vaccinations

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCT) — The City of Amarillo has announced that the Amarillo Public Health Department has administered its 100,000th COVID-19 vaccination at the walk-in clinic at the Amarillo Civic Center, Friday, March 19.

Dale Dunn, a 69-year-old resident of Canyon, received the 100,000th vaccine Friday said the City.

“The entire process was much quicker than I expected – it took about 10 minutes. It was great,” said Dunn, who has two teenage granddaughters. “Our granddaughters live with us, so we all feel a lot better after doing this. We have been staying at home a lot, and we are looking forward to being able to get out and do things.”

Sandy Dorlean, a traveling nurse from Miami, Fla., administered the 100,000th vaccine to Dunn.

“It feels good just to be a part of this (public health clinic),” said Dorlean. “To know that we are helping people and fighting this virus is something that is really enjoyable and fulfilling.”

According to the City, as of Thursday, APHD administered 63,330 first doses of COVID-19 vaccine and 36,210 second doses. Amarillo’s first confirmed positive test for COVID-19 was March 18, 2020.

“Amarillo Public Health Department staff and Amarillo Civic Center staff are doing a phenomenal job of providing this life-saving vaccine,” said City Manager Jared Miller. “It is remarkable what has been accomplished in only a couple of months. Amarillo’s COVID-19 vaccination clinic has become a standard for others to emulate.”

The City said the clinic extended vaccine availability to individuals meeting criteria under the State of Texas Phase 1B COVID-19 Vaccine Allocation initiative on Dec. 30.

The City said the primary objective of the City’s COVID-19 vaccination walk-in clinic is to vaccinate as many people as conveniently, safely and quickly as possible while following all federal and state guidelines and requirements.