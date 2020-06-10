City of Amarillo gives COVID-19 update at today’s city meeting

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The City of Amarillo gave an update on COVID-19 cases in the area at today’s meeting.

According to Casie Stoughton, there are currently only 23 COVID-19 positive patients in our hospitals and our ventilator usage has held steady at about 33%.

She also spoke about the spike in positive cases we saw last Friday and said those were cases reported form the Clements Unit.

Stoughton also said that testing was happening at the Neal Unit and that she expects to see an increase when those results come back.

According to TDCJ, there has yet to be a confirmed case of COVID-19 from an inmate or staff at the Neal Unit.

