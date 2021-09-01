WATCH LIVE: City of Amarillo gives COVID-19 briefing amid school starting, rising cases

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – With the school year now underway and COVID-19 case numbers continuing to rise, the City of Amarillo briefed the community on the state of the pandemic at 11 a.m.

The Alert Status Level for Amarillo has been settled at level ‘Red’ since Aug. 11, amid a steep rise in cases and hospitalizations due to the virus that has led to dangerous stress on the healthcare system. Daily reports of new COVID-19 cases around the High Plains have continued.

In the last few weeks the Amarillo Public Health Department has also begun a weekly report to clarify hospitalizations and vaccination rates of the critically ill, after public request. Further, with the start of the school year, MyHighPlains.com has been tracking the Texas Department of State Health Services’ reports of COVID-19 among students and staff members across the state. Both of these reports update each Friday.