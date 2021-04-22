City of Amarillo expanding COVID-19 vaccine distribution with mobile clinics

FILE – In this April 9, 2021 file photo syringes are prepared to administer the AstraZeneca vaccine against COVID-19 during a vaccination campaign at WiZink indoor arena in Madrid, Spain. =Countries in the European Union have ramped up the vaccination after sluggish start. The uptick comes as countries across Europe also grapple with a rise in infections that has pushed the EU’s overall number of confirmed cases close to 30 million. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez, file)

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The City of Amarillo Public Health Department is discharging mobile vaccination clinics at various sites throughout Amarillo, city officials said.

The Amarillo Public Health Department (APHD) will operate the mobile clinics at alternating sites on Thursdays beginning April 29. City officials said mobile vaccination sites will be placed in the north, south, east and west sections of the city.

“The City of Amarillo is making the COVID-19 vaccine open and available to all who want to be vaccinated,” said Amarillo resident Julian Reese. “Individuals can make their own decisions on whether to be vaccinated based on what is best for themselves and their families. It is important, though, that the vaccine be easily accessible to all who want it.”

The Amarillo Civic Center COVID-19 vaccination clinic will operate every Monday, Tuesday and Friday, as well as the first and second Saturday of each month. Officials added that COVID-19 vaccination clinics will not be available on Wednesdays for APHD data input operations.

“The mobile clinics show the city’s continued flexibility in adapting to the needs of the community,” Amarillo Mayor Ginger Nelson said. “By moving into the communities, we are eliminating yet another barrier to the vaccines. If they can’t come to us for any reason, we’re coming to them.”

According to the city, the APHD COVID-19 vaccination daily schedule will be:

Monday: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Amarillo Civic Center.

Tuesday: 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., Amarillo Civic Center.

Wednesday: NOT AVAILABLE.

Thursday: Mobile Vaccination Clinic, times are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. unless otherwise noted.

Friday: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Amarillo Civic Center.

Saturday (first and second Saturdays of the month): 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Amarillo Civic Center.

April 29: 1 p.m. to 6 p.m., Warford Activity Center, 1330 N.W. 18th Ave.

May 6 and June 3: El Alamo Community Center, 1502 S. Cleveland St.

May 13 and June 10: Eastridge Baptist Church, 1300 Evergreen St.

May 20 and June 17: Southwest Amarillo Public Library, 6801 S.W. 45th Ave.

For more information about the COVID-19 mobile vaccination clinics, click here.