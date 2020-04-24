City of Amarillo COVID-19 update 4/24/2020

UPDATE 11:13 A.M. – Director of Amarillo Public Health Casie Stoughton is reporting 422 cases of COVID-19 in Potter and Randall County. That is 64 new cases reported this morning. That number could go up due to current testing.

One new death in Potter County has been reported by the director. That makes a total of eight deaths related to coronavirus in Potter and Randall County.

UPDATE 11:06 A.M. – City of Amarillo began today’s zoom meeting saying that Potter County’s positive case rate is double the state’s average.

The mortality rate in Potter and Randall County is 3.19 per 100,000 which is bigger than the states’ average of 2.08 per 100,000.

Potter and Randall County is also testing above the state average 1,238 per 100,000 compared to 833 per 100,000.

(This table reflects the cases on the High Plains as of 9:44 p.m. on April 24, 2020.)

CountyConfirmed Cases ReportedDeathsRecovery
Armstrong1
Beaver2
Carson1
Castro13110
Childress1
Cimarron1
Cottle2
Curry10
Dallam41
Deaf Smith172
Donley248
Gray329
Hansford21
Hartley41
Hemphill1
Hutchinson91
Moore172245
Ochiltree1
Oldham31
Parmer3
Potter221534
Quay41
Randall137332
Roberts2
Roosevelt4
Sherman11
Swisher64
Texas4612
Wheeler1
TOTAL73515153
