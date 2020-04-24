City of Amarillo COVID-19 update 4/24/2020

UPDATE 11:13 A.M. – Director of Amarillo Public Health Casie Stoughton is reporting 422 cases of COVID-19 in Potter and Randall County. That is 64 new cases reported this morning. That number could go up due to current testing.

One new death in Potter County has been reported by the director. That makes a total of eight deaths related to coronavirus in Potter and Randall County.

UPDATE 11:06 A.M. – City of Amarillo began today’s zoom meeting saying that Potter County’s positive case rate is double the state’s average.

The mortality rate in Potter and Randall County is 3.19 per 100,000 which is bigger than the states’ average of 2.08 per 100,000.

Potter and Randall County is also testing above the state average 1,238 per 100,000 compared to 833 per 100,000.

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Find out the latest information on the City of Amarillo’s response to the coronavirus pandemic in Potter and Randall County.

We will update this story with more information as it becomes available.

(This table reflects the cases on the High Plains as of 9:44 p.m. on April 24, 2020.) County Confirmed Cases Reported Deaths Recovery Armstrong 1 – – Beaver 2 – – Carson 1 – – Castro 13 1 10 Childress 1 – – Cimarron 1 – – Cottle 2 – – Curry 10 – – Dallam 4 – 1 Deaf Smith 17 – 2 Donley 24 – 8 Gray 32 – 9 Hansford 2 – 1 Hartley 4 1 – Hemphill 1 – – Hutchinson 9 – 1 Moore 172 2 45 Ochiltree 1 Oldham 3 1 – Parmer 3 Potter 221 5 34 Quay 4 1 – Randall 137 3 32 Roberts 2 – – Roosevelt 4 – – Sherman 11 – – Swisher 6 – 4 Texas 46 1 2 Wheeler 1 TOTAL 735 15 153

CLICK HERE FOR MORE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

More from MyHighPlains.com: