City of Amarillo COVID-19 update 4/22/2020

UPDATE 11:05 A.M – City of Amarillo reported morning cases went up to a total of 311 cases in Potter and Randall County. That is an increase of 20 new patients since yesterday’s numbers were updated.

Officials also said that patients on ventilators went up.

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Watch Live the City of Amarillo’s update on COVID-19 in Potter and Randall County.

This story will be updated with new information as it becomes available.

(This table reflects the cases on the High Plains as of 9:29 a.m. on April 22, 2020.) County Confirmed Cases Reported Deaths Recovery Armstrong 1 – – Beaver 2 – – Carson 1 – – Castro 11 1 2 Childress 1 – – Cimarron 1 – – Curry 10 – – Dallam 2 – 1 Deaf Smith 14 – 2 Donley 24 – 8 Gray 22 – 9 Hansford 1 – 1 Hartley 1 – – Hemphill 1 – – Hutchinson 9 – 1 Moore 139 2 27 Oldham 3 1 – Parmer 2 Potter 174 4 30 Quay 3 1 – Randall 117 3 30 Roberts 1 – – Roosevelt 1 – – Sherman 10 – – Swisher 5 – 1 Texas 32 1 2 Wheeler 1 TOTAL 590 13 114

