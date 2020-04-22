City of Amarillo COVID-19 update 4/22/2020

UPDATE 11:05 A.M – City of Amarillo reported morning cases went up to a total of 311 cases in Potter and Randall County. That is an increase of 20 new patients since yesterday’s numbers were updated.
Officials also said that patients on ventilators went up.
(This table reflects the cases on the High Plains as of 9:29 a.m. on April 22, 2020.)
|County
|Confirmed Cases Reported
|Deaths
|Recovery
|Armstrong
|1
|–
|–
|Beaver
|2
|–
|–
|Carson
|1
|–
|–
|Castro
|11
|1
|2
|Childress
|1
|–
|–
|Cimarron
|1
|–
|–
|Curry
|10
|–
|–
|Dallam
|2
|–
|1
|Deaf Smith
|14
|–
|2
|Donley
|24
|–
|8
|Gray
|22
|–
|9
|Hansford
|1
|–
|1
|Hartley
|1
|–
|–
|Hemphill
|1
|–
|–
|Hutchinson
|9
|–
|1
|Moore
|139
|2
|27
|Oldham
|3
|1
|–
|Parmer
|2
|Potter
|174
|4
|30
|Quay
|3
|1
|–
|Randall
|117
|3
|30
|Roberts
|1
|–
|–
|Roosevelt
|1
|–
|–
|Sherman
|10
|–
|–
|Swisher
|5
|–
|1
|Texas
|32
|1
|2
|Wheeler
|1
|TOTAL
|590
|13
|114
