City of Amarillo COVID-19 update 4/22/2020

UPDATE 11:05 A.M – City of Amarillo reported morning cases went up to a total of 311 cases in Potter and Randall County. That is an increase of 20 new patients since yesterday’s numbers were updated.

Officials also said that patients on ventilators went up.

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Watch Live the City of Amarillo’s update on COVID-19 in Potter and Randall County.

This story will be updated with new information as it becomes available.

(This table reflects the cases on the High Plains as of 9:29 a.m. on April 22, 2020.)

CountyConfirmed Cases ReportedDeathsRecovery
Armstrong1
Beaver2
Carson1
Castro1112
Childress1
Cimarron1
Curry10
Dallam21
Deaf Smith142
Donley248
Gray229
Hansford11
Hartley1
Hemphill1
Hutchinson91
Moore139227
Oldham31
Parmer2
Potter174430
Quay31
Randall117330
Roberts1
Roosevelt1
Sherman10
Swisher51
Texas3212
Wheeler1
TOTAL59013114
