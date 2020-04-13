REPLAY: City of Amarillo COVID-19 update 4/13/2020

UPDATE 11:09 A.M. – City of Amarillo continues to have people sign up for Amarillo Alerts.
UPDATE 11:04 A.M. – 144 total cases of COVID-19 reported in Potter and Randall County.
Five more people have recovered from the coronavirus. That is a total of nine people recovered from COVID-19.
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Watch City of Amarillo’s latest report on COVID-19.
(This table reflects the cases on the High Plains as of 5:03 p.m. on April 12, 2020.)
|County
|Confirmed Cases Reported
|Deaths
|Recovery
|Beaver
|1
|0
|0
|Castro
|11
|1
|0
|Curry
|10
|0
|0
|Dallam
|1
|0
|0
|Deaf Smith
|7
|0
|2
|Donley
|22
|0
|0
|Gray
|13
|0
|0
|Hansford
|1
|0
|0
|Hemphill
|1
|0
|0
|Hutchinson
|3
|0
|0
|Moore
|34
|0
|5
|Oldham
|3
|1
|0
|Potter
|70
|2
|3
|Quay
|1
|0
|0
|Randall
|64
|2
|3
|Roosevelt
|1
|0
|0
|Swisher
|4
|0
|0
|Texas
|4
|1
|0
|TOTAL
|251
|7
|13
