REPLAY: City of Amarillo COVID-19 update 4/13/2020

City of Amarillo COVID-19 update 4/13/2020

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:

UPDATE 11:09 A.M. – City of Amarillo continues to have people sign up for Amarillo Alerts.

UPDATE 11:04 A.M. – 144 total cases of COVID-19 reported in Potter and Randall County.

Five more people have recovered from the coronavirus. That is a total of nine people recovered from COVID-19.

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Watch City of Amarillo’s latest report on COVID-19.

We will update information in this story as a live blog.

(This table reflects the cases on the High Plains as of 5:03 p.m. on April 12, 2020.)

CountyConfirmed Cases ReportedDeathsRecovery
Beaver100
Castro1110
Curry1000
Dallam100
Deaf Smith702
Donley2200
Gray1300
Hansford100
Hemphill100
Hutchinson300
Moore3405
Oldham310
Potter7023
Quay100
Randall6423
Roosevelt100
Swisher400
Texas410
TOTAL251713

