REPLAY: City of Amarillo COVID-19 update 4/13/2020

UPDATE 11:09 A.M. – City of Amarillo continues to have people sign up for Amarillo Alerts.

UPDATE 11:04 A.M. – 144 total cases of COVID-19 reported in Potter and Randall County.

Five more people have recovered from the coronavirus. That is a total of nine people recovered from COVID-19.

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Watch City of Amarillo’s latest report on COVID-19.

We will update information in this story as a live blog.

(This table reflects the cases on the High Plains as of 5:03 p.m. on April 12, 2020.) County Confirmed Cases Reported Deaths Recovery Beaver 1 0 0 Castro 11 1 0 Curry 10 0 0 Dallam 1 0 0 Deaf Smith 7 0 2 Donley 22 0 0 Gray 13 0 0 Hansford 1 0 0 Hemphill 1 0 0 Hutchinson 3 0 0 Moore 34 0 5 Oldham 3 1 0 Potter 70 2 3 Quay 1 0 0 Randall 64 2 3 Roosevelt 1 0 0 Swisher 4 0 0 Texas 4 1 0 TOTAL 251 7 13

