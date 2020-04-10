City of Amarillo COVID-19 briefing, Friday April 10

UPDATE 11:06 A.M. – Public Health Department is reporting a total of 126 cases in COVID-19 in Potter and Randall County. That is 11 new cases of COVID-19 in two counties.

Officials say one more person has died from COVID-19 in Potter County.

That makes four people have died from COVID-19.

So far, four people have recovered from the coronavirus.

Drive-thru testing is available thru 3 p.m. today and will open again on Monday.

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Watch the City of Amarillo’s Friday morning Coronavirus briefing.