City of Amarillo COVID-19 briefing, Friday April 10

Coronavirus
UPDATE 11:06 A.M. – Public Health Department is reporting a total of 126 cases in COVID-19 in Potter and Randall County. That is 11 new cases of COVID-19 in two counties.

Officials say one more person has died from COVID-19 in Potter County.

That makes four people have died from COVID-19.

So far, four people have recovered from the coronavirus.

Drive-thru testing is available thru 3 p.m. today and will open again on Monday.

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Watch the City of Amarillo’s Friday morning Coronavirus briefing.

(This table reflects the cases on the High Plains as of 6:30 p.m. on April 9, 2020.)

CountyConfirmed Cases ReportedDeathsRecovery
Beaver100
Castro1110
Curry900
Dallam100
Deaf Smith702
Donley1400
Gray1200
Hansford100
Hemphill100
Hutchinson200
Moore2402
Oldham310
Potter5911
Randall5623
Roosevelt100
Swisher200
Texas400
TOTAL20858

