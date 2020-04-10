City of Amarillo COVID-19 briefing, Friday April 10

UPDATE 11:06 A.M. – Public Health Department is reporting a total of 126 cases in COVID-19 in Potter and Randall County. That is 11 new cases of COVID-19 in two counties.
Officials say one more person has died from COVID-19 in Potter County.
That makes four people have died from COVID-19.
So far, four people have recovered from the coronavirus.
Drive-thru testing is available thru 3 p.m. today and will open again on Monday.
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Watch the City of Amarillo’s Friday morning Coronavirus briefing.
(This table reflects the cases on the High Plains as of 6:30 p.m. on April 9, 2020.)
|County
|Confirmed Cases Reported
|Deaths
|Recovery
|Beaver
|1
|0
|0
|Castro
|11
|1
|0
|Curry
|9
|0
|0
|Dallam
|1
|0
|0
|Deaf Smith
|7
|0
|2
|Donley
|14
|0
|0
|Gray
|12
|0
|0
|Hansford
|1
|0
|0
|Hemphill
|1
|0
|0
|Hutchinson
|2
|0
|0
|Moore
|24
|0
|2
|Oldham
|3
|1
|0
|Potter
|59
|1
|1
|Randall
|56
|2
|3
|Roosevelt
|1
|0
|0
|Swisher
|2
|0
|0
|Texas
|4
|0
|0
|TOTAL
|208
|5
|8