City leaders discuss increase in COVID-19 numbers during Tuesday’s council meeting

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — During Tuesday’s Amarillo City Council meeting, Amarillo Public Health Director Casie Stoughton gave an update on coronavirus in the area.

According to Stoughton, there are currently 182 patients hospitalized in local facilities, saying that is the highest number of hospitalizations to date.

According to Stoughton, since the pandemic started in March, 24% of deaths in the area have occurred in the past 20 days. 22% of the total number of cases have occurred in the same time frame.

“So October has certainly been a challenging month. I’m pleading with our community to take this very seriously. If you’re a leader, a business leader, a pastor, a parent, I’m imploring you to take the precautions that are necessary to protect those that are in your care,” said Stoughton.

Stoughton said everyone should follow the pandemic guidelines, including social distancing and practicing good hand hygiene.

