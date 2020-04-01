Church Service Linked To Coronavirus Cluster

North Carolina public health officials say "multiple" cases of COVID-19 have been traced back to a church event held at a Durham hotel after social distancing orders were in place.

(WRAL) North Carolina public health officials said Monday that “multiple cases” of coronavirus have been linked to a church event a week ago at a Durham hotel.

The March 22 event at Millennium Hotel Durham was hosted by Faith Assembly Christian Center.

At the time, Governor Roy Cooper had banned all gatherings of 100 or more people in North Carolina. That has since been replaced by stay-at-home orders in Durham and statewide that prohibit all gatherings of 10 or more people to limit the spread of the virus.

Faith Assembly officials couldn’t be reached Monday or Tuesday for comment. They didn’t respond to questions posed on social media, and the church’s phone wasn’t taking any messages.

Durham County health officials declined to provide details on how many people might have attended the event, how many were tested and how many positive tests came back.

