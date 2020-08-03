Children carry as much virus in respiratory systems as adults

A new study says children carry the same amount of coronavirus in their respiratory systems as adults do

(FOX NEWS) — Children may generally get milder symptoms when infected with coronavirus but that doesn’t mean they carry less of the virus.

According to new research conducted at Lurie Children’s Hospital of Chicago, children under 5 may carry as much of the virus or more in the respiratory systems as adults.

Researchers came to their conclusion after analyzing data from 145 COVID-19 patients and found younger children had anywhere from 10 to 100 times the amount of viral RNA in their upper respiratory tract.

Researchers say they hope their work adds to the ongoing conversation about reopening schools.

The study was published Thursday in the “Journal of the American Medical Association Pediatrics.”

