Chick-fil-A raising money for virus fight, sharing food in “Nightly Nuggets” series

Chick-fil-A is collecting money and donating meals for virus fight, while also helping average Americans by showing them how to make many of its food items

(FOX NEWS) — Chick-fil-a is serving up more than just food during the coronavirus pandemic, the fast-food chain announcing the creation of a massive COVID-19 relief fund.

Chick-fil-a will give out more than $10-million to the roughly 18,000 franchise locations across the country.

The company says the money will go towards helping restaurants assist the communities they’re in by giving them access to funds to help with food donations and acquire items for “first responders, health care workers, Chick-fil-A team members, and their families.’

Officials say the funds are available now through June.

Meanwhile, Chick-fil-A is taking to Facebook with some cooking classes.

The company launching its “Nightly Nuggets” show.

The series features real Chick-fil-A employees using menu items to craft some of their favorite recipes at home.

