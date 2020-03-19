Chalk words of kindness

HARTFORD, Conn. (WVIT) — Words of encouragement and friendly reminders about fighting the coronavirus written in chalk for visitors at a popular park in Connecticut.
Someone wrote various messages on the walkways around Elizabeth Park in Hartford.
Words like, “be healthy” and “kindness helps” were seen by park visitors who came to the park for a little fresh air and exercise.
Elizabeth park covers 102-acres in the city and is listed on the National Register of Historic Places.
