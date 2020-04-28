Celebrating Mother’s Day At A Distance

Spending time with mom will be harder this year, but there's still time to find the perfect gift online.

(NBC News) In-person Mother’s Day celebrations may be off the table this year for many Americans due to COVID-19 restrictions, but there are numerous options to get a culinary experience delivered.

Goldbelly ships regional favorites nationwide, including deep dish pizza from Chicago and bagels from New York.

You also can’t go wrong with flowers for Mother’s Day. Companies like Bloomscape also offer potted plant delivery.

Whatever you order, do it as soon as possible. Many retailers are reporting shipping delays due to COVID-19.

“You probably need a week in business days to place the order to ensure that it will get to her on time,” says Anthony Rotunno of The Strategist.

You can skip the shipping stress with a digital gift, like a subscription to MasterClass to learn skills from celebrities.

Right now if you buy an annual subscription for $180, you get a second pass for free.

“It could be a great interactive opportunity to do something with Mom,” Rotunno says. “Even if you can’t be in the same room as her because you can do a class together”

Finally, a handwritten letter or carving out time for a video call can be a meaningful companion to a physical gift.

