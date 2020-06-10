CDC warns against non-essential international travel

(FOX NEWS) — As countries begin to open their borders, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is advising against booking a non-essential ticket.
The health agency warning travelers their plans may be disrupted if they head overseas, and they may not be able to easily return to the United States.
For those who do travel, the CDC recommends self-isolating for 14 days and keeping track of any potential virus symptoms in that time.
More from MyHighPlains.com:
- Less variety on grocery shelves
- HBO Max temporarily removes ‘Gone with the Wind’
- Study: Volcanic glass spray helps control mosquitoes
- Amazing drone video shows 64,000 turtles nesting
- American Cancer Society updates cancer guidelines