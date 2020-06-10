CDC warns against non-essential international travel

As countries open up their borders, the CDC is recommending only essential travel overseas

(FOX NEWS) — As countries begin to open their borders, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is advising against booking a non-essential ticket.

The health agency warning travelers their plans may be disrupted if they head overseas, and they may not be able to easily return to the United States.

For those who do travel, the CDC recommends self-isolating for 14 days and keeping track of any potential virus symptoms in that time.

