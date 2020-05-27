CDC says there’s no evidence of virus spread in pools

(FOX NEWS) — With summer around the corner, some communities are choosing to reopen pools.
The CDC says there is no evidence of coronavirus being spread to people through the water in pools, hot tubs, or water playgrounds.
However, the agency does recommend taking safety precautions.
The CDC is advising pool operators to use chlorine or bromine to disinfect water, and to encourage social distancing still.
Meanwhile, swimmers are being advised to wear cloth face covers when they’re not in the water.
