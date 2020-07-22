CDC says coronavirus infections could be 6-24 times higher than reported

New study released by the CDC says the actual number of coronavirus infections could be 6 to 24 times higher than what's being reported

(FOX NEWS) — A new CDC study says the actual number of coronavirus cases may be under reported.

The cross-sectional study looked into more than 16,000 residual clinical specimens in the San Francisco bay area and New York City.

The samples were collected in March and April.

From that data researchers estimate the actual number of infections could be anywhere between 6 to 24 times higher than current figures.

The study was published Tuesday in the “Journal of the American Medical Association.”

There have been more than 3.8-million reported cases of the virus in the US since the pandemic began, and at least 141,000 Americans have died.

