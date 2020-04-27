CDC releases list of 6 new possible COVID-19 symptoms

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has updated its list of symptoms for COVID-19 to include six new possible indicators of the virus.

Originally, health experts listed three officials symptoms of coronavirus: fever, cough and shortness of breath.

On Sunday, the CDC updated its list to include the following:

Chills

Repeated shaking with chills

Muscle pain

Headache

Sore throat

New loss of taste or smell

The CDC warns that symptoms can appear anytime between 2 to 14 days after exposure to COVID-19.

The organization has not updated its list of emergency symptoms, which are:

Trouble breathing

Persistent pain or pressure in the chest

New confusion or inability to arouse

Bluish lips or face

Anyone who exhibits the emergency warning signs for the coronavirus should seek medical attention immediately.

The CDC also states that the aforementioned symptoms are not all inclusive. You should consult your medical provider for any other symptoms that are severe or concerning to you.

