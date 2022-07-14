AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updated its Community Level Chart for COVID-19 prevention Thursday, listing Potter County in the high category and Randall County in the medium category.

This comes after Potter and Randall Counties reported a total of 2,003 active cases of COVID-19 in the two counties as of Thursday afternoon. Potter County reported 1,035 active cases while Randall County reported 968 active cases.

According to previous reports by MyHighPlains.com, the CDC started publishing its Community Level Chart for COVID-19 prevention in February, focusing its measures based on how COVID-19 is impacting hospitals and not necessarily on positive case results. As of Thursday, the Hospitalization Rate for the High Plains, Trauma Service Area A, was noted at 2.87% according to data from the Texas Department of State Health Services.

“Levels can be low, medium, or high and are determined by looking at hospital beds being used, hospital admissions, and the total number of new COVID-19 cases in an area,” the CDC’s website said.

According to previous reports, CDC officials listed the following guidance for counties listed in the high and medium categories:

High

Wear a mask indoors in public;

Stay up to date with COVID-19 vaccines;

Get tested if you have symptoms;

Additional precautions may be needed for people at high risk for severe illness.

Medium

If you are at high risk for severe illness, talk to your healthcare provider about whether you need to wear a mask and take other precautions;

Stay up to date with COVID-19 vaccines;

Get tested if you have symptoms.

Here is how counties throughout the Texas Panhandle, as well as eastern New Mexico and the Oklahoma Panhandle, are reporting: