CDC issues report on antibody tests

(NBC NEWS) — Officials should not use results from coronavirus antibody tests to make important policy decisions.

That is according to the latest guidance from the CDC.

The agency says the test may give more inaccurate readings if the virus is not prevalent in the community.

As a result, the CDC says the antibody test results should not be used to “Make decisions about returning persons to the workplace.”

They should also not be used to “Determine the immune status in individuals until the presence, durability, and duration of immunity is established.”

