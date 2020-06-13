CDC issues new guidelines on gatherings

(FOX NEWS) — The CDC giving new guidelines Friday on minimizing everyday risks of catching coronavirus.
The health agency is reminding Americans to regularly wash their hands, social distance, and wear a facial covering in public.
Other advice includes taking the stairs when possible and bringing your own food to cookouts and others events.
As for larger gatherings, the CDC is recommending organizers of concerts, sporting events, protests, and political rallies to take measures to keep everyone safe, such as encouraging the use of facial coverings.
