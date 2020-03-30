CDC gives truck drivers guidelines for delivering into virus hotspots

(FOX NEWS) — Truck drivers continuing to deliver America’s goods and entering major coronavirus areas like New York City are now getting new recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control.
The CDC now advising New York-bound truck drivers to stay in their vehicles as much as possible, avoid being within six feet of others as much as possible when out of vehicles and move toward giving electronic receipts to limit contact.
Drivers needing to stay in the city overnight should remain in their rooms and practice social distancing.
The CDC hopes to prevent truckers from needing to self-quarantine after leaving the city.
Earlier guidelines recommended anyone leaving greater New York City area should self-isolate for 14 days due to possible coronavirus exposure.
New York state has the largest number of COVID-19 cases in the country.
