WASHINGTON, D.C. (KAMR/KCIT) — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced Friday morning CDC Director Rochelle P. Walensky endorsed the recommendation that Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine can be used as an option for children ages 6 through 17.

According to a news release from the CDC, this is in addition to the CDC’s already recommended use in children ages 6 months through 5 years and those adults 18 years and older. This decision provides another vaccination option for children and adolescents.

This recommendation was first given by the CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices, the release said. It comes after scientific evidence proved the vaccine’s safety and efficacy for those between the ages of 6 and 17.

“It is critical that we protect our children and teens from the complications of severe COVID-19 disease. Today, we have expanded the options available to families by recommending a second safe and effective vaccine for children ages 6 through 17 years,” Walensky said in the release. “Vaccinating this age group can provide greater confidence to families that their children and adolescents participating in childcare, school, and other activities will have less risk for serious COVID-19 illness.”