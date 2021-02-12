CDC encourages ‘Double-Masking’

(NBC News) The Centers for Disease Control is encouraging all Americans to double-mask, wearing a surgical mask under cloth mask, to further prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The latest revision of masking guidelines comes after a new study found double-masking can reduce the risk of viral transmission versus wearing no mask at all.

Meanwhile, the mission to vaccinate as many as possible remains the same.



The White House Coronavirus Response Team announced Wednesday they’ve continued to increase the vaccine supply, now up 28 percent in the last three weeks.

Administrators are helping to create new mass vaccination centers and sending personnel and funds to support the effort.

The number of hospitalizations and deaths as a result of the virus is slowly falling. The seven day average for new infections is now at a three month low. It’s a positive trend, but not the end of the fight.

“Because we are still losing more than 1,000 Americans daily to this disease, we must continue to take every action we can to protect our loved ones and our communities,” says CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky.

