CDC director: ‘Data suggests that vaccinated people do not carry the virus’

This picture taken on November 17, 2020 shows a syringe and a bottle reading “Vaccine Covid-19. (Photo by JOEL SAGET/AFP via Getty Images)

(KAMR/KRON) — Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), said data suggests people who have been fully vaccinated do not carry COVID-19.

Walensky made that comment during an interview with Rachel Maddow on Monday.

“Our data from the CDC today suggest that vaccinated people do not carry the virus, don’t get sick,” said Dr. Walensky. She added that “it’s not just in the clinical trials but it’s also in real-world data.”

CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky: “Our data from the CDC today suggest that vaccinated people do not carry the virus.” pic.twitter.com/9W1SHecSEm — The Recount (@therecount) March 30, 2021

A CDC study released Monday showed that mRNA vaccines Moderna and Pfizer are 90% effective at preventing COVID-19 infections after two doses.

“The vaccine is very effective at preventing illness,” said Amarillo’s Public Health Authority, Dr. Scott Milton. “It’s also very effective in preventing transmission. We’ve been wondering about this for quite some time but there’s more and more data that actually proves that it seems like it is very effective in preventing asymptomatic transmission.”

Chief Medical Officer at Northwest Texas Hospital, Dr. Brian Brian Weis, said this is why it is important to work on trying to get vaccinated.

“As Dr. Milton alluded to, there’s data now there’s a study looked at 4,000 people who got the vaccine. When they showed it if you got both of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines, you had less than 1 in 10 chance of being an asymptomatic carrier of this virus,” said Dr. Weis. “If you only got one of the vaccines, at least 14 days after that you had less than a 1 in 5 chance of being an asymptomatic carrier. So what it’s telling us is that you just cannot get this virus if you got those vaccines.”