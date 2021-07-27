CDC changes mask recommendation in areas of high transmission, Potter and Randall Counties considered among those areas

Hidalgo County, Texas, is reporting an uptick over over 670 new coronavirus cases on Monday. (AP File Photo)

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said fully vaccinated individuals who live in areas with “substantial and high” transmission should now wear masks inside.

CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky announced the updated guidance during a telebriefing this afternoon.

Dr. Walensky said the agency now recommends that fully vaccinated people living in areas of substantial and high levels of transmission should wear a mask indoors.

The City of Amarillo is considered one of those areas.

courtesy Center for Disease Control

This comes following Dr. Walensky saying two weeks ago that the COVID-19 outbreak was becoming “a pandemic of the unvaccinated.”

The announcement reverses a decision made by the CDC just two months ago. The guidance specified that fully vaccinated people did not have to wear masks outdoors in crowds and in most indoor settings. The guidance still called for wearing masks in crowded indoor settings like buses, planes, hospitals, prisons and homeless shelters.

A break down by county of areas of high levels of transmission can be found here.