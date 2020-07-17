CDC bans U.S. cruises through September

(FOX NEWS) — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is extending its ban on cruising in United States.

The public health agency made the announcement on Thursday citing the ongoing coronavirus outbreaks on ships.

The CDC started tracking data from cruise lines earlier this year.

And the record shows nearly three-thousand COVID-19 infections and 34 deaths came from cruise ships.

The CDC’s no-sail order was previously due to expire on July 24.

However, it is now extended through September 30th of this year.

