CDC: Americans misusing bleach in effort to fight COVID-19

CDC says some people are misusing bleach to kill the coronavirus.

(CNN) — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says Americans are misusing bleach in an effort to fight the coronavirus.

According to the CDC, an internet panel surveyed 502 people last month.

They found that 39-percent of the people asked admitted to incorrectly using bleach and other cleaners and disinfectants.

According to the survey, 19-percent of them said they washed their food with disinfectant.

18-percent said they used it on their skin, while 10 percent said they sprayed the products on their bodies.

Then there are the four percent of people surveyed who admitted to drinking or gargling bleach and other disinfectant solutions.

The CDC states these are high risks practices.

They warn against doing any of these saying, to put it mildly, it could cause adverse health effects.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

More from MyHighPlains.com: