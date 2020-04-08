Cats in infected homes should stay inside

(CNN) — The British Veterinary Association has issued guidance on COVID-19 and cats.
It says cat owners who are self-isolating or have COVID-19 symptoms should consider keeping their pets indoors, if possible, to stop them carrying the virus on their fur.
The association said animals can hold the virus on their fur if they are petted by someone who has contracted it.
Its main advice to pet owners is to practice good hand hygiene.
There has been a small number of incidents in which animals have tested positive for COVID-19.
That includes a tiger at the Bronx Zoo.
But even in those cases, there is no evidence animals can pass the virus to humans.
The concern is infected owners pet their cats, who then leave the house and maybe petted by strangers.
