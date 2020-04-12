Castro County has 1 new confirmed case of COVID-19

Coronavirus

by: David Davis

Posted: / Updated:

Dimmitt, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Sheriff of Castro County confirmed another positive case of COVID-19 on Saturday, April 11.

According to Sheriff Sal Rivera, with the new case in Castro, the total number of confirmed cases is now at 11 in the county, along with one reported death.

(This table reflects the cases on the High Plains as of 7:46 p.m. on April 11, 2020.)

CountyConfirmed Cases ReportedDeathsRecovery
Beaver100
Castro1110
Curry900
Dallam100
Deaf Smith702
Donley2100
Gray1300
Hansford100
Hemphill100
Hutchinson200
Moore3205
Oldham310
Potter7023
Quay100
Randall6423
Roosevelt100
Swisher300
Texas410
TOTAL245710
