Castro County has 1 new confirmed case of COVID-19

Dimmitt, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Sheriff of Castro County confirmed another positive case of COVID-19 on Saturday, April 11.

According to Sheriff Sal Rivera, with the new case in Castro, the total number of confirmed cases is now at 11 in the county, along with one reported death.

(This table reflects the cases on the High Plains as of 7:46 p.m. on April 11, 2020.)

County Confirmed Cases Reported Deaths Recovery Beaver 1 0 0 Castro 11 1 0 Curry 9 0 0 Dallam 1 0 0 Deaf Smith 7 0 2 Donley 21 0 0 Gray 13 0 0 Hansford 1 0 0 Hemphill 1 0 0 Hutchinson 2 0 0 Moore 32 0 5 Oldham 3 1 0 Potter 70 2 3 Quay 1 0 0 Randall 64 2 3 Roosevelt 1 0 0 Swisher 3 0 0 Texas 4 1 0 TOTAL 245 7 10

