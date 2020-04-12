Castro County has 1 new confirmed case of COVID-19

Dimmitt, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Sheriff of Castro County confirmed another positive case of COVID-19 on Saturday, April 11.
According to Sheriff Sal Rivera, with the new case in Castro, the total number of confirmed cases is now at 11 in the county, along with one reported death.
(This table reflects the cases on the High Plains as of 7:46 p.m. on April 11, 2020.)
|County
|Confirmed Cases Reported
|Deaths
|Recovery
|Beaver
|1
|0
|0
|Castro
|11
|1
|0
|Curry
|9
|0
|0
|Dallam
|1
|0
|0
|Deaf Smith
|7
|0
|2
|Donley
|21
|0
|0
|Gray
|13
|0
|0
|Hansford
|1
|0
|0
|Hemphill
|1
|0
|0
|Hutchinson
|2
|0
|0
|Moore
|32
|0
|5
|Oldham
|3
|1
|0
|Potter
|70
|2
|3
|Quay
|1
|0
|0
|Randall
|64
|2
|3
|Roosevelt
|1
|0
|0
|Swisher
|3
|0
|0
|Texas
|4
|1
|0
|TOTAL
|245
|7
|10
