Carson County has 1st case of COVID-19

CARSON COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT)— Carson County now has its first confirmed positive case of COVID-19 according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.
The Texas DSHS reported on their website Saturday, April 18, that Carson County now had 1 positive case of COVID-19.
(This table reflects the cases on the High Plains as of 3:12 p.m. on April 18, 2020.)
|County
|Confirmed Cases Reported
|Deaths
|Recovery
|Armstrong
|1
|–
|–
|Beaver
|1
|–
|–
|Carson
|1
|–
|–
|Castro
|11
|1
|–
|Childress
|1
|–
|–
|Curry
|10
|–
|–
|Dallam
|2
|–
|–
|Deaf Smith
|12
|–
|2
|Donley
|24
|–
|8
|Gray
|17
|–
|1
|Hansford
|1
|–
|–
|Hartley
|1
|–
|–
|Hemphill
|1
|–
|–
|Hutchinson
|8
|–
|1
|Moore
|99
|–
|21
|Oldham
|3
|1
|–
|Potter
|130
|2
|20
|Quay
|1
|–
|–
|Randall
|103
|3
|22
|Roberts
|1
|–
|–
|Roosevelt
|1
|–
|–
|Sherman
|7
|–
|–
|Swisher
|4
|–
|1
|Texas
|9
|1
|2
|TOTAL
|450
|8
|78
