Carson County has 1st case of COVID-19

CARSON COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT)— Carson County now has its first confirmed positive case of COVID-19 according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.

The Texas DSHS reported on their website Saturday, April 18, that Carson County now had 1 positive case of COVID-19.

(This table reflects the cases on the High Plains as of 3:12 p.m. on April 18, 2020.)

CountyConfirmed Cases ReportedDeathsRecovery
Armstrong1
Beaver1
Carson1
Castro111
Childress1
Curry10
Dallam2
Deaf Smith122
Donley248
Gray171
Hansford1
Hartley1
Hemphill1
Hutchinson81
Moore9921
Oldham31
Potter130220
Quay1
Randall103322
Roberts1
Roosevelt1
Sherman7
Swisher41
Texas912
TOTAL450878

