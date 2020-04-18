Carson County has 1st case of COVID-19

CARSON COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT)— Carson County now has its first confirmed positive case of COVID-19 according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.

The Texas DSHS reported on their website Saturday, April 18, that Carson County now had 1 positive case of COVID-19.

(This table reflects the cases on the High Plains as of 3:12 p.m. on April 18, 2020.) County Confirmed Cases Reported Deaths Recovery Armstrong 1 – – Beaver 1 – – Carson 1 – – Castro 11 1 – Childress 1 – – Curry 10 – – Dallam 2 – – Deaf Smith 12 – 2 Donley 24 – 8 Gray 17 – 1 Hansford 1 – – Hartley 1 – – Hemphill 1 – – Hutchinson 8 – 1 Moore 99 – 21 Oldham 3 1 – Potter 130 2 20 Quay 1 – – Randall 103 3 22 Roberts 1 – – Roosevelt 1 – – Sherman 7 – – Swisher 4 – 1 Texas 9 1 2 TOTAL 450 8 78

CLICK HERE FOR MORE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

More from MyHighPlains.com: