Caprock High School teacher, student test positive for COVID-19

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — A teacher and a student at Caprock High School have tested positive for COVID-19.
In a letter sent to parents, officials said both individuals have not been on campus since their diagnoses.
The school is working closely with the health department to reach out to those who may have been in close contact with the individuals.
The letter said the identified affected areas have been cleaned and disinfected.
School officials ask parents and students to continue to closely monitor for symptoms.
More from MyHighPlains.com:
- Live: 9/11 Tribute in Light in New York City
- The Locker Room: Scores for Sept. 11, 2020
- Raymore 7-year-old badly burned as a baby gets adopted with special heroes at his side
- South Carolina soldier who freed hostages from ISIS receives Medal of Honor
- Texas lawmaker to propose plan to reopen U.S. borders safely