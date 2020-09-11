Caprock High School teacher, student test positive for COVID-19

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — A teacher and a student at Caprock High School have tested positive for COVID-19.

In a letter sent to parents, officials said both individuals have not been on campus since their diagnoses.

The school is working closely with the health department to reach out to those who may have been in close contact with the individuals.

The letter said the identified affected areas have been cleaned and disinfected.

School officials ask parents and students to continue to closely monitor for symptoms.

More from MyHighPlains.com: