Canyon ISD releases statement on COVID-19 situation

CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Canyon Independent School District released a statement regarding COVID-19, as cases have increased and other school districts have canceled classes throughout the Texas Panhandle.

According to a post made to the Canyon ISD Facebook page, officials said the following:

“We continue to work closely with the local health department for guidance. We have increased cleaning and disinfecting of our campuses. Each day, we monitor the number of cases of students and staff so we are able to make the best decisions for our campuses.”

“Our plans in Canyon ISD are to remain open as a district and continue to have school each day,” the statement continues. “We may adjust daily routines at times inside our schools, and ask your patience in our efforts to keep teh day as normal as possible for our students and staff. If you have any questions regarding our protocols, please feel free to contact your campus or the district office.”

This comes as officials from River Road ISD announced Thursday that the district canceled classes for its high school Friday due to “increased cases of COVID in student and staff” impacting available staff numbers. Officials with Pampa ISD and Bovina ISD are also canceling class because of COVID-19 or for increased disinfecting measures.