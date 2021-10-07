Canyon ISD continues vaccination clinics for staff, students, community

CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Canyon Independent School District announced this week that campuses will be hosting COVID-19 vaccination clinics throughout October and November.

According to a post on the district’s Facebook page, there will be a clinic at 4 p.m. Wednesday at Canyon High School through the city of Amarillo’s public health department. The clinic will be open to all Canyon ISD staff, students as well as the community.

Officials from the public health department will be distributing both the Moderna and the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines, the post read. The vaccines will be free for anyone ages 12 and older.

Two more COVID-19 vaccination clinics will be hosted in November:

4 p.m. Nov. 3 at Pinnacle Intermediate;

4 p.m. Nov 10th at Canyon High School.

This comes after Canyon ISD has hosted other vaccination opportunities at district sites for eligible staff, students and community members. Officials have previously said that these efforts are optional, making the vaccine more available to those who may have not had access to the vaccine in the past.

For more information about other mobile COVID-19 vaccination opportunities, click here.