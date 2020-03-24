Cannon Air Force Base confirms COVID-19 case in immediate area

CANNON AIR FORCE BASE (KAMR/KCIT) — Cannon Air Force Base announced Monday night on their Facebook page that they have confirmed a case of the coronavirus in the immediate area around the base.

In the online video, wing commander, Col. Robert Masaitis said there are no cases that have been reported on the base or with any of their active duty personal or dependents.

The base has 125 active duty members who are in self-isolation due to travel through areas of concern.

Cannon says they will be increasing their Health Condition Protection Posture (HPCON) rating to Charlie by 7:30 am MT, March 24, 2020.

They will also be declaring a public health emergency on the base. This will allow them to better restrict personnel to prevent farther spreading of the virus.

