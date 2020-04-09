California’s wealthy get take-home tests

Amid a national shortage of COVID-19 tests, it turns out California's wealthy can still get tested; in the LA area, at least two "concierge doctors" tested hundreds of people, or gave them tests to take home, for between $250 and $600 dollars per test.

(CNN) — Amid a national shortage of COVID-19 tests, it turns out California’s wealthy can still get tested.

In the LA area, at least two so-called “concierge doctors” tested hundreds of people, or gave them tests to take home, for between 250 and 600 dollars per test.

The medical board of California says it’s “aware of some doctors doing this” and is looking into it.

The FDA did not give immediate answers to CNN’s questions about the legality of selling tests or letting patients take tests home for later use.

Dr. Arthur Caplan, the founder of the New York University School of Medicine’s Division of Medical Ethics says no laws or regulations were necessarily violated.

But he says the practice exposes the inequality in the American health care system describing it as “one of the grossest scandals of America that class drives access to resources in an epidemic.”

